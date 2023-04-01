The Norwegian star striker, who had to watch in the European Championship qualifier, was now also out for the hit on the island. Mohamed Salah gave coach Jürgen Klopp’s guests the lead after a counterattack (17′), but Haaland’s substitute Julian Alvarez equalized from close range for the game-determining home side (27′).

Around 50 seconds after the break, Kevin De Bruyne finally turned the game around for the sky blues, who subsequently gave Liverpool no chance with beautiful combinations. Ilkay Güdogan (53rd) and Jack Grealish (74th) finally made things clear.

Reuters/Jason Cairnduff



In the standings, City were eight points behind Arsenal, who are still in action against Leeds on Saturday afternoon. Liverpool are currently seven points adrift of fourth-placed Tottenham, who qualify for the UEFA Champions League, with a game less than sixth.

English Premier League, 29th round Saturday April 1st: Manchester City Liverpool 4:1 Arsenal Leeds 4 p.m Brighton & Hove Brentford 4 p.m Bournemouth Fulham 4 p.m Crystal Palace Leicester 4 p.m Nottingham Wolverhampton 4 p.m Chelsea Aston Villa 6.30 p.m Sunday April 2nd: West Ham Southampton 3 p.m Newcastle Manchester United 5.30 p.m Monday, April 3rd: Everton Tottenham 9 p.m

Tabel: