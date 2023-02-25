news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 24 – Marcelo Vieira da Silva Junior, known in football terms as Marcelo, the 34-year-old left winger who until last June was one of the ‘flags’ of Real Madrid, returns home to play for the club which, in 2005, launched him into professional football: Fluminense of Rio de Janeiro. The announcement was made by the carioca club, which did not specify the duration of the agreement.

For his part, the player, who has already posed with the ‘tricolor’ shirt, commented on social media: “I’m going back to the place where it all began”.

After about forty matches and 6 goals with the Fluminense shirt, Marcelo was sold to Real Madrid, where he moved in January 2007, for 9 million euros. With the ‘merengues’ jersey, where he played until the end of last season, he won 5 Champions Leagues, 4 Club World Cups, 3 European Super Cups, 6 La Liga titles, 2 Copa del Rey and 5 Spanish Super Cups. With 25 trophies won, he is the most successful player in the history of Real Madrid.

He signed for Olympiacos Piraeus last summer but had his contract terminated earlier this month. Now the return home, in the team of his heart, Fluminense.

With the Brazilian national team Marcelo played in two World Cups, while with the Olympic Seleçao he took part in the Beijing 2008 and London 2012 Games, winning a bronze and a silver.