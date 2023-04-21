Home » Football: Mbappé Pushes Paris SG to France title – Football
Sports

Football: Mbappé Pushes Paris SG to France title – Football

by admin
Football: Mbappé Pushes Paris SG to France title – Football
news-txt”>

(ANSA) – PARIS, APRIL 21 – Paris Saint-Germain, led by Kylian Mbappé who scored twice, beat the red lantern Angers 2-1 away, opening the 32nd day of the championship, and now has the road open to the 11th French championship. With six rounds to go, Mbappé and Messi’s side have an 11-point lead over second-placed Marseille ahead of Sunday’s match against Lyon. In front of 19,000 spectators at the Raymond-Kopa stadium, sold out due to the arrival of the leaders, Mbappé was able to enrich his statistics and become the solitary top scorer with 22 goals, ahead of Lille’s Jonathan David (20).

(ANSA).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy