Football: Mbappé Pushes Paris SG to France title – Football

(ANSA) – PARIS, APRIL 21 – Paris Saint-Germain, led by Kylian Mbappé who scored twice, beat the red lantern Angers 2-1 away, opening the 32nd day of the championship, and now has the road open to the 11th French championship. With six rounds to go, Mbappé and Messi’s side have an 11-point lead over second-placed Marseille ahead of Sunday’s match against Lyon. In front of 19,000 spectators at the Raymond-Kopa stadium, sold out due to the arrival of the leaders, Mbappé was able to enrich his statistics and become the solitary top scorer with 22 goals, ahead of Lille’s Jonathan David (20).



