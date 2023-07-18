Football: Messi promises ‘great things’ to Miami

football

Inter Miami unveiled Lionel Messi to the public in a formal ceremony. A day after the club from the American Major League Soccer (MLS) officially announced the signing of the Argentine superstar for two years, Messi presented himself on Sunday evening (local time). “Great things are going to happen,” the world champion promised the fans at the 18,000-strong Drive Pink Stadium, which was sold out.



“I’m very happy that I chose this city and this project with my family,” said 36-year-old Messi at the event called The Unveil. “I feel the same desire I’ve always had as a competitor, to win and help Miami grow.” Messi’s debut in an Inter shirt is set to follow on July 21 when Miami win the Leagues Cup against Mexican club Cruz Azul opened.

Due to the weather, the event had to be postponed for two hours, Miami’s co-owner Jorge Mas took the rain and the thunderstorm with humor: “Tonight we’ll do it Miami-style in the rain: That’s holy water.” Those responsible for Mas will hope that Messi will lead the club up in sporting terms: Miami is currently in last place in the Eastern Conference of the MLS.

The presentation of football star Lionel Messi at Inter Miami was ready for Hollywood. Another new acquisition was presented with Sergio Busquets, once Messi’s companion in Barcelona. But he too was overshadowed by Messi, who has big plans in Major League Soccer.

Messi should help his long-time companion at FC Barcelona, ​​Sergio Busquets. The 2010 world champion has signed a contract with Miami until 2025. “I’m very happy to be part of Inter Miami,” said Busquets. The Spaniard, who has been 35 since Sunday, played with Messi at Barcelona from 2008 to 2021 and won the championship nine times, the Spanish Cup seven times and the Champions League three times with the Catalans.

Reuters/Marco Bello Lionel Messi was presented to the public in Miami with drums and trumpets

Beckham fulfills a dream

Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham had made a similar move to Messi and Busquets a few years ago by joining the Los Angeles Galaxy. “Ten years ago I started the journey of building a new MLS team,” said the former England international. “I said at the time that bringing the best players in the world to South Florida and the great city of Miami was a dream. Players who share our goal of making football grow in this country.”

APA / AFP / Chandan Khanna Sergio Busquets, like in Barcelona, ​​can also ensure order in midfield in Miami with shirt number five

In a video message, Messi was also greeted by sports greats such as NFL legend Tom Brady and NBA star Stephen Curry. In any case, MLS boss Don Garber is convinced that Messi will give the league a big boost. “We have no doubt that Lionel will show the world that MLS can be a league for the best players in the business,” Garber said.

