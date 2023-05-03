Football: Messi’s suspension as the beginning of the end

Messi shouldn’t have much left of the good holiday mood that the photos with the family conveyed. In any case, Messi has never experienced a suspension in this manner. The internal lock bursts into a delicate phase. On the one hand, negotiations are ongoing with PSG, on the other hand, there is said to be a lucrative offer for the world footballer from al-Hilal from Saudi Arabia. We are talking about an annual salary of 350 million US dollars (318 million euros).

Above all, FC Barcelona is probably hoping. Barely two years after his tearful departure, the Catalans may find it easier to lure Messi back to his heart’s club. The 35-year-old left Barcelona for one reason only: the heavily indebted club could no longer afford Messi. “With this new conflict just around the corner, the Catalans are rubbing their hands as the Argentine tries to come back,” wrote La Nacion.

APA/AFP/Franck Fife



Messi’s PSG wages will be on hold for two weeks during the suspension. The Argentine world champion is also not allowed to take part in training. PSG have five Ligue 1 games to go this season. The capital club is five points ahead of Olympique Marseille. On Sunday, coach Christophe Galtier’s Paris team lost 3-1 at home to Lorient – with Messi.

relationship at rock bottom

For many, the disciplinary sanction against the world champion may seem like the end of a very expensive misunderstanding. In terms of sport, PSG did not achieve the long-awaited triumph in the Champions League even with Messi. The now 35-year-old came under more and more criticism, and there were even whistles from PSG Ultras against the world footballer. And now he is said to have been absent without an excuse.

According to media reports, the trip to Saudi Arabia was not agreed. There is speculation in the French media as to whether this is a deliberate provocation or just a misunderstanding. “Paris will not keep Messi,” said L’Equipe immediately on Wednesday.

Controversial travel destination

Not a few people are suspicious that he, as a tourism ambassador, uses money from Saudi Arabia to improve his already lavish salary. The country has been criticized for human rights violations, but is trying to improve its image through football, among other things. “The Rift,” headlined “L’Equipe.” “No turning back,” it said on page two.

According to “Mundo Deportivo”, the Argentine had canceled his trip to Saudi Arabia twice before. PSG trainer Galtier is also said to have scheduled a training session after the disappointment at the beginning of the week, contrary to the original plan. By then Messi hadn’t been in Paris for two days. The next farewell from the French capital could be forever.