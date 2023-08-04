Home » Football: Milan, Musah’s medical examinations are underway – Football
Yunus Musah is ready to become a Milan player. The American midfielder born in 2002 arrived in Milan late yesterday evening and is now undergoing medical tests before signing a contract with the Rossoneri club. Musah arrives at Milan from Valencia in a deal worth around 20 million euros.

