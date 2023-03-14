Home Sports Football: Milan-Salernitana 1-1 – Football
(ANSA) – MILAN, MARCH 13 – It ends 1-1 Milan-Salernitana, a match that closes the 26th matchday in Serie A. Rossoneri took the lead with a header from Giroud in the added time of the first half. Salernitana equalized with a counterattack aimed by Dia in the 16th minute of the second half. Milan detaches Roma by one point and is fourth alone. The Campanians move away from the relegation zone. (HANDLE).

