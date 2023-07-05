Home » Football: Milan, second offer of 22 million for Pulisic – Calcio
(ANSA) – MILAN, JULY 05 – According to the American website The Athletic, Milan have made a second offer for Chelsea striker Christian Pulisic. After the initial offer of €14m was rejected, the Rossoneri would up the ante to £18.9m, or €22m. On Pulisic, 24, there would also be Lyon: again according to the North American online newspaper, the French would have formalized an offer of 25 million euros. (HANDLE).

