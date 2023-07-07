Home » Football: Milan, there is an agreement for the arrival of Pulisic – Football
(ANSA) – MILAN, JULY 07 – Only the announcement is missing, but Christian Pulisic is now a Milan player: an agreement has been found between the Rossoneri and Chelsea, on the basis of an agreement around 20 million. All that remains is to formalize the agreements on bonuses. A 4-year contract is ready for the American midfielder with a Croatian passport. This is the second player arriving at Milanello from the London Blues after Loftus-Cheek in this transfer market session. (HANDLE).

