Home Sports Football, Minister Piantedosi’s decision: 2-month stop to away games for fans of Rome and Naples
Sports

Football, Minister Piantedosi’s decision: 2-month stop to away games for fans of Rome and Naples

by admin
Football, Minister Piantedosi’s decision: 2-month stop to away games for fans of Rome and Naples

The tightening of the violent fringes of the fans has been outlined. “This afternoon I will probably sign a preventive provision on the travel of fans of Rome and Naples for the next two months”. This was announced by Minister Piantedosi, in a press conference in the Prefecture in Trieste. Piantedosi spoke of “some preventive measure” not an alternative to individual measures for individual perpetrators – such as the Daspos – for whom intense police activity is underway. “But I can’t help but – he added – considering a general provision of public order as regards the two groups of fans”.

“There are investigations underway to verify responsibilities,” the owner of the Viminale said yesterday after having chaired the Committee for order and safety in Florence, while the investigations are still continuing into the disorders that took place on the A1 in Arezzo last Sunday, between the Giallorossi and Neapolitan ultras. On the matter, “investigations of attribution of responsibilities are also underway”, explained Piantedosi. “What moves us is the general protection of public order and the specific attribution of responsibility”. It will therefore be a matter of bans on accessing sporting events with certain requirements, such as the addition of the obligation to go and sign at the police station during matches. After all, the intent remains to give “a firm answer to make citizens perceive that the state exists”.

See also  Valli Oltrepo, the victory galvanizes Brega which extends the list of successes to 24

You may also like

Fatal accident A14, another tragedy in the Castello...

Bayern hunt for goalkeeper: Sommer costs too much...

USSR hymn during the election of the CGIL...

The NBA focuses on the Lone Ranger’s double...

Virdis plays Lecce-Milan: ‘In love with Giroud. But...

Pordenone for the set and lengthen the pace:...

Men’s World Cup in Cortina: the interview with...

Dignity of the weak: the problem of children...

Volley Superlega: here is Hernandez, Cuban from Italy

Briscoe raises his voice: «Udine, only one goal...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy