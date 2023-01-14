The tightening of the violent fringes of the fans has been outlined. “This afternoon I will probably sign a preventive provision on the travel of fans of Rome and Naples for the next two months”. This was announced by Minister Piantedosi, in a press conference in the Prefecture in Trieste. Piantedosi spoke of “some preventive measure” not an alternative to individual measures for individual perpetrators – such as the Daspos – for whom intense police activity is underway. “But I can’t help but – he added – considering a general provision of public order as regards the two groups of fans”.

“There are investigations underway to verify responsibilities,” the owner of the Viminale said yesterday after having chaired the Committee for order and safety in Florence, while the investigations are still continuing into the disorders that took place on the A1 in Arezzo last Sunday, between the Giallorossi and Neapolitan ultras. On the matter, “investigations of attribution of responsibilities are also underway”, explained Piantedosi. “What moves us is the general protection of public order and the specific attribution of responsibility”. It will therefore be a matter of bans on accessing sporting events with certain requirements, such as the addition of the obligation to go and sign at the police station during matches. After all, the intent remains to give “a firm answer to make citizens perceive that the state exists”.