Football Monza wants to name its stadium after Berlusconi

Monza fans celebrated promotion to the first league.


| photo: AP

Berlusconi bought the club from Monza in 2018, when it was playing in the third league, and last year he celebrated promotion to the top flight with it.

Always with them. AC Monza mourned the loss of Silvio Berlusconi. A gap that can never be filled. Thanks for everything, President, he broke up with Berlusconi at the Monday Club.

The former Italian premier was owned by the famous AC Milne for a long time, in the years 1986-2017. He won 28 trophies with him, including eight Italian titles and five Champions League triumphs.

