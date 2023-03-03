news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 03 – The appeal presented by Roma against the two-match ban imposed on their coach José Mourinho will be discussed tomorrow, in a hearing set for 11 before the FIGC’s Court of Appeal.



The Portuguese coach had been expelled during Cremonese-Roma after a dispute with the fourth official and, following his statements on the episode, the FIGC prosecutor’s office opened an investigation, hearing Mourinho yesterday and today the fourth official, Serra. In the meantime, still today, at 4 pm, the Giallorossi club filed an appeal asking for Mourinho’s two-game stoppage to be cancelled. (HANDLE).

