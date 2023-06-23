Football: Mourinho leaves the UEFA Football Board – Football

(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 22 – José Mourinho renounces his membership of the UEFA Football Board, the body recently created to discuss some of the most important issues in European football with 19 other international coaches. He communicated his decision via email to Boban who heads the Football Board.



“Dear Boban, Thanking you for inviting me to be a member of the Football Board, I am sorry to inform you that I will be renouncing my participation in this group with immediate effect,” he explained in the email. I joined, they no longer exist and I felt obliged to make this decision. I kindly ask you to communicate my decision to President Ceferin as well”. (HANDLE).



news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

]]>

Get the embed code

]]>

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

