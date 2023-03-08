news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 08 – “The team has grown mentally compared to last year, but the continuity in winning three games in a row a week is where we still struggle”. Josè Mourinho said it in the press conference on the eve of the first leg against Real Sociedad. Speaking of Abraham he added: “For me there is only one Tammy that interests me and it is the one who, if he goes on the bench, celebrates for a goal as if he had done it or who enters the field in the final and helps us win”. On Dybala’s performance, on the other hand, he explained that the merit is all his because “he arrived very motivated, with the desire to play in a world championship which he then won. He feels important because he is, I’m not saying he was reborn, but he renewed in motivation”.



Mourinho concluded by commenting on Real Sociedad: “Honestly, it’s hard to find weaknesses, because being fourth in La Liga behind three giants is a lot of stuff. We weren’t lucky in the draw, but when you’re in a super quality Eurppa League like this, it’s always difficult”. (HANDLE).

