Nagelsmann moved from RasenBallsport Leipzig to Munich in 2021 for a reported transfer fee of 25 million euros and won the tenth championship in a row with Bayern. The timing of the coach earthquake, which at first glance seems unusual, is due to the current overall constellation.

Under Nagelsmann, Bayern weren’t nearly as confident as the unchallenged promotion against Paris Saint-Germain in the premier class suggests. With the 2-1 defeat against Bayer Leverkusen last weekend, Bayern slipped behind Borussia Dortmund in the table.

Bayern throw out coach Nagelsmann There is a real coaching earthquake at Bayern. The German record champion surprisingly parted ways with Julian Nagelsmann and took Thomas Tuchel because the club management saw sporting success in danger.

“Seasonal goals in question”

Bayern have already lost ten points this year – too many for the Bayern boardroom. “After the World Cup, we played less and less successfully and attractively, the strong fluctuations in performance called our goals into question this season, but also beyond this season. That’s why we’ve reacted now,” said CEO Oliver Kahn, explaining the coach swap.

Sport director Hasan Salihamidzic called Nagelsmann’s dismissal “his most difficult decision” during his time at Bayern: “I have had an open, trusting, friendly relationship with Julian from day one. I regret the separation.”

APA/AFP/Paul Ellis



Tuchel, who not only worked as a coach at Chelsea and PSG, but before that also at Dortmund of all places, should now bring Munich back on course. The 49-year-old received a contract on the Isar until June 30, 2025 and will lead training on Säbener Straße for the first time on Monday. The 49-year-old will prepare Munich for the classic game against Dortmund after the international break. One thing Tuchel has ahead of his predecessor: he comes to Munich as a Champions League winner with Chelsea.

Only apparently quick action

Nagelsmann’s release, which was already in the room on Thursday evening, is only a quick hit at first glance. Because it happens right before the most important phase of the season, in which everything is at stake for Bayern in the championship, the cup and the Champions League. After the league hit against Dortmund, the knockout duels with Freiburg in the DFB Cup and Manchester City in the quarter-finals of the Champions League are on the agenda.

There were also many side shows around Nagelsmann. For example, the replacement of goalkeeper coach Toni Tapalovic, a confidante of Manuel Neuer, who was highly regarded in the club, caused a stir. With a relationship with a tabloid reporter who had reported on the club, he made himself vulnerable internally. In fact, however, in the inner sanctum of a football club, in the relationship between the coach and the team, it should no longer have fitted. “Nagelsmann has lost the locker room,” headlined the “Süddeutsche Zeitung” on Friday.