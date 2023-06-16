Home » Football: Nations League Concacaf, Canada and the USA go to the final – Football
(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 16 – The final of the Concacaf Nations League will be between the United States and Canada.

In the semi-finals, the Stars and Stripes team beat Mexico 3-0 thanks to braces from Christian Pulisic and a goal from Ricardo Pepi in a game where both teams ended the match with nine players.

The Canadians, on the other hand, prevailed 2-0 over the Central Americans thanks to goals from the “Europeans” Jonathan David of Lille and Alphonso Davies of Bayern Munich.

The final is scheduled for Sunday in Las Vegas. (HANDLE).

