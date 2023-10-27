Football: Neuer returns to the Bayern goal

football

After more than ten months of injury, Manuel Neuer is not only returning to the Bayern Munich squad. The 37-year-old captain will also be guarding the goal on Saturday in the ninth round duel with newly promoted Darmstadt. The former world champion goalie is also highly motivated. “I can feel his anticipation,” said coach Thomas Tuchel.



After a conversation with Neuer and goalkeeper coach Michaelrechner, Tuchel made the decision to bring the long-time goalie back from the start. In addition to the anticipation, you can also feel Neuer’s “whole class. He has a lot of experience, he’s enjoying it right now,” said Tuchel and added: “There will definitely be a certain amount of nervousness, a tingling feeling. I’m sure he’ll get into the rhythm very quickly.”

Neuer played his last match to date with Germany against Costa Rica on December 1, 2022 at the World Cup in Qatar. After the tournament, he broke his tibia and fibula on his right lower leg during a ski tour and has been working on his return ever since. Tuchel had already refrained from making Neuer’s comeback a week ago against FSV Mainz and then in the Champions League group game at Galatasaray Istanbul.

APA/AFP/Kirill Kudryavtsev Neuer was last active in goal in the 4-2 win over Costa Rica, which was ultimately worthless for promotion

Belated comeback

Neuer’s plan didn’t work out as well as the goalkeeper had hoped: in the meantime, the start of this season had already been targeted, but that didn’t work out. At the end of August, Neuer completed a session with his goalkeeper colleagues for the first time. Afterwards he had to slow down again at times due to calf problems.

In the season so far, Neuer was represented by Sven Ulreich in goal for the German record and series champions. Ulreich is now returning to the role of substitute keeper. The Swiss team goalkeeper Yann Sommer, who was signed as a representative last winter, left Munich for Inter Milan in the summer.

German Bundesliga, ninth round

Friday, October 27th: Bochum Mainz 8:30 p.m. Saturday, October 28th: ​​Bayern Munich Darmstadt 3:30 p.m. Mönchengladbach Heidenheim 3:30 p.m. Bremen Union Berlin 3:30 p.m. Augsburg Wolfsburg 3:30 p.m. Stuttgart Hoffenheim 3:30 p.m. Leipzig Cologne 6:30 p.m. Sunday, October 29th: Frankfurt Dortmund 3:30 p.m. Leverkusen Freiburg 5:30 p.m

