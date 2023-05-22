Home » Football: Newcastle solves ticket for Champions League
Sports

Football: Newcastle solves ticket for Champions League

by admin
Football: Newcastle solves ticket for Champions League

football

Newcastle United will return to the UEFA Champions League for the first time in 21 years next season. Coach Eddie Howe’s team scored the necessary point on Monday evening in the 37th round of the English Premier League in a 0-0 home game against Leicester City.

22.05.2023 23.43

Online since today, 11:43 p.m

The “Magpies”, which are majority owned by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, are third in the table with 70 points and cannot be pushed out of the top four in the final round next weekend. Manchester United (69 points), who have two games left, are a point behind Newcastle.

Liverpool FC (66), currently fifth in the table, will definitely miss qualifying for the premier class. The “Reds” could even be overtaken by sixth-placed Brighton and Hove Albion (61), who, like United, also have to add a game.

Leicester at risk of going into the second division

Nine years after promotion and seven years after the sensational championship title with Austrian defender Christian Fuchs, Leicester City are threatened with going into the second division. The “Foxes” remained on a relegation zone. Leeds United with Maximilian Wöber is also in acute relegation trouble as a team with the same number of points. Even a last-round win against Tottenham might not be enough.

English Premier League, 37th round

Saturday May 20th:
Tottenham Brentford 1:3
Bournemout Manchester United 0:1
Liverpool Aston Villa 1:1
Fulham Crystal Palace 2:2
Wolverhampton Everton 1:1
Nottingham Arsenal 1:0
Sunday May 21:
West Ham Leeds * 3:1
Brighton and Hove Southampton 3:1
Manchester City Chelsea 1:0
Monday, May 22nd:
Newcastle Leicester 0:0
See also  Ferrari F1, because the red color of the Maranello cars

* Wöber played through

Tabel:

You may also like

Juventus pike again, but Nedvěd was acquitted

Rome-Salernitana, no banner for Roberto Rulli. Sud exits...

also Serie A in the Metaverse? – Sports...

Real star: “Racism is normal in La Liga”

Scattered considerations after Empoli-Juventus (4-1)

The animal that lives the longest, the fin...

Newcastle – Leicester 0-0, Newcastle advanced to the...

Premier League: Manchester City celebrates winning the title...

NBA Playoffs, primo match-point per i Nuggets

Empoli-Juventus, Allegri: ‘Leaving is for cowards, but that’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy