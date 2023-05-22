Football: Newcastle solves ticket for Champions League

football
Newcastle United will return to the UEFA Champions League for the first time in 21 years next season. Coach Eddie Howe’s team scored the necessary point on Monday evening in the 37th round of the English Premier League in a 0-0 home game against Leicester City.
The “Magpies”, which are majority owned by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, are third in the table with 70 points and cannot be pushed out of the top four in the final round next weekend. Manchester United (69 points), who have two games left, are a point behind Newcastle.
Liverpool FC (66), currently fifth in the table, will definitely miss qualifying for the premier class. The “Reds” could even be overtaken by sixth-placed Brighton and Hove Albion (61), who, like United, also have to add a game.
Leicester at risk of going into the second division
Nine years after promotion and seven years after the sensational championship title with Austrian defender Christian Fuchs, Leicester City are threatened with going into the second division. The “Foxes” remained on a relegation zone. Leeds United with Maximilian Wöber is also in acute relegation trouble as a team with the same number of points. Even a last-round win against Tottenham might not be enough.