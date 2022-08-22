Home Sports Football News: There is news that if you lose to Guangzhou team Shenzhen Football coach Li Zhangzhu, you may be at risk of being dismissed – yqqlm
Original title: Football News: There is news that if you lose to the Guangzhou team, Shenzhen Football coach Li Zhangzhu may be at risk of dismissal

In the 14th round of the Chinese Super League, the Guangzhou team defeated the Shenzhen team 4-1 at home, and Zheng Zhi ushered in a good start to coach the team. According to the “Football News” report, it is reported that once the game loses, Shenzhen Football coach Li Zhangzhu is in danger of being dismissed.

Before this Guangzhou-Shenzhen derby, no one could have imagined that the Guangzhou team would win 4-1, because the Guangzhou team only scored 6 goals in the first 12 games, and this game scored 4 goals in a single game. The Guangzhou team broke out on the offensive end.

“Football News” believes that Zheng Zhi’s return to his debut actually brings more of a spiritual pillar. It is too early to say that the Guangzhou team has made huge changes at the competitive level, but he saw Huang Bowen, Mei Fang and Zhang Chenglin, everyone will naturally think of the previous Guangzhou team. The return of the team spirit at a critical moment has played a role in stabilizing the military. Zheng Zhi’s return has united the team, and the long-lost smiles of the players have returned.

In contrast, the losing Shenzhen team exposed many problems. There was news before the game that once he lost the game, Li Zhangzhu was in danger of being dismissed from get out of class. There is no relevant news from Shenzhen Football Club at present.

In the first 13 games of this season, Li Zhangzhu led the Shenzhen team to a record of 5 wins, 1 draw and 7 losses, ranking 13th with 16 points. The team recently suffered a three-game losing streak.Return to Sohu, see more


