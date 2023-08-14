Football: Neymar is drawn to Saudi Arabia

football

The league in Saudi Arabia has gained a footballing attraction since Monday. As several media reported unanimously, after the world footballers Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema, the Brazilian icon Neymar is now moving into the desert. Al-Hilal instead of Paris Saint-Germain is the future address of the 31-year-old.



14.08.2023 13.13

Online since today, 1:13 p.m

The French “L’Equipe” and a little later the BBC first reported on Monday the successful agreement between Paris and al-Hilal. The source of the law enforcement media was Saudi media, which reported that Neymar and PSG would agree to all the terms of the offer made by al-Hilal. A little later, Saudi state television confirmed the deal. As a result, the Brazilian should sign a contract for two seasons after a successful medical check.

According to the broadcaster RMC, PSG should receive a fee of 90 million euros for the 31-year-old offensive player and Pele, the Brazilian record scorer. As a result, the option of a third year of contract with al-Hilal is still being considered. Neymar joined Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona in 2017. The transfer fee for the Brazilian was a record 222 million euros at the time.

IMAGO/ZUMA Press/Glenn Gervot Neymar became the world‘s most expensive kicker when he joined PSG six years ago

A return to Barcelona is said to have been Neymar’s original wish. Spanish media reported on Monday that the superstar had been trying to get through hours of negotiations to get loaned out to the Catalans by al-Hilal for next season. Barca, where the Brazilian was under contract for four years, have been trying to get such a regulation behind the scenes for months. In addition to the Saudis’ rejection, Barca coach Xavi Hernandez was also skeptical about the return of his former team-mate, the newspaper “AS” wrote.

Prominent access list

Al-Hilal is said to have recently been interested in signing French top striker Kylian Mbappe from PSG and offered a record fee of 300 million euros for it, but was brushed off by the 24-year-old. Even after PSG’s third superstar in recent years, Lionel Messi, the Saudis had thrown out the fishing rod. However, the Argentine world champion and reigning world soccer player had decided against the desert and for Inter Miami in North American Major League Soccer (MLS).

Despite this, Neymar is the next expensive and prestigious piece of the puzzle in the Saudi league. After Ronaldo, the Brazilian is the next superstar to continue his career in the desert. Most recently, Real striker Benzema, former Salzburg and Liverpool star Sadio Mane from Bayern Munich and Jordan Henderson from Liverpool FC also switched to the Saudi Pro League. In addition, the successful Salzburg coach Matthias Jaissle hired shortly before the start of the Austrian Bundesliga and the former Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard as coaches on the Arabian Peninsula.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

