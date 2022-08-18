The player, also fined $ 5 million, is accused of sexual abuse of 25 women. The league appealed after an independent judge stopped him for just 6 games

Eleven games of suspension. The Watson case is resolved like this, this is the final and definitive decision, after so many twists. The NFL and the players union have reached an agreement: 11 games of disqualification for the quarterback of the Cleveland Browns, accused of inappropriate sexual conduct by 25 women, during therapeutic massage sessions. Watson will also have to pay a $ 5 million fine and attend sessions with behavioral disorder experts who will try to help him not fall back on, looking ahead. The suspension will begin on August 30th. He will be able to return to the team’s facilities from 10 October, from 14 November to train at full capacity and on 4 December to play in Texas, against Houston, his former team …

the story — DeShaun Watson, 26, got into trouble when he was playing for the Texans. The facts date back to the period between March 2020 and March 2021. 25 women filed a civil complaint, then the player reached resolving private agreements with all but one of the accusers. He has not received any convictions. No woman has accused him of rape, and he is criminally not called to answer for anything. But the loss of image was sensational. The number of women who accused him of going further is unprecedented. Watson had asked the Texans to be sold, then, thanks also and above all to this story, he had never taken the field for the whole of the past season, even if he was regularly paid. Cleveland after paying the moon for him in the exchange with the Texans, three first round choices from 2022 to 2024, has rewarded him with a five-year contract worth 230 million dollars guaranteed. He is the third highest paid quarterback in the league, after Rodgers (Green Bay) and Murray (Arizona). Watson was initially disqualified by an NFL-appointed independent judge, Sue Robinson, with 6 days off for conduct contrary to the principles of the league. NFL corporate policy has often in the past stopped players who got into trouble off the pitch, going beyond criminal or civil sentences. Commissioner Goodell sells a product, and the image of his samples, if “wrong,” casts sinister shadows across the bandwagon. So the NFL had appealed, demanding a more severe punishment. Here is now the agreement with the players union: there will therefore be no need for another tug-of-war. See also VolleyLab renews the management Belcastro remains as president

the word — “I am grateful to the Browns for their support and satisfied that the disciplinary process has ended – Watson said in a statement – I am sorry for the pain I may have caused with my actions for which I take full responsibility. my intent looking forward is to become the best version of myself, on and off the pitch. I’m excited about the prospects here in Cleveland. ” Goodell’s words: “DeShaun has agreed to work hard on himself to do what it takes to get back to playing in the NFL.”

browns outlook — The Browns season likely derails as well. The regular season games of the 2022 season are 17, difficult to stay in the race without the best talent in the team, especially in a tough division like Afc North, with Cincinnati, Baltimore and Pittsburgh as competition. Cleveland’s reserve quarterback is Jacoby Brissett, an honest worker, with a record of 14 wins and 23 losses in the 37 career games in which he started. However, Watson will at least be able to find the field again this season and this, after the long stop, will allow him to regain confidence and try to lay the foundations in Ohio for a following season up to everyone’s expectations.

