Philadelphia and Buffalo flex their muscles. The sixth day NFL reaffirms an overall picture still sooty, many teams have exposed the sign “work in progress”, but a minimum of clarity the field is beginning to do it. The Bills appear to be the strongest team in the league, the Eagles the best in the NFC. We are only in mid-October and it is too early to have certainty of perspective, but in the meantime …

MONDAY NIGHT — The Los Angeles Chargers fold the Denver Broncos 19-16 in extra time in the match that closes the program of the sixth week of football. Two so far unconvincing teams have done nothing to prove they are on the mend… Yet another mistake, that of Montrell Washington, a fumble on the return of punt in overtime on the guests’ 28 yards, proved decisive. Dustin Hopkins, the Chargers kicker, now 4-2 record, hit the posts with the decisive field goal from 39 yards. But Justin Herbert, the super young Los Angeles quarterback, didn’t throw a touchdown, for the first time in 27 NFL games, and his attack disappointed. Defense is better, especially with Mack and Tranquill, who molested Russell Wilson in a pass rush. But the Broncos’ demerits must be taken into consideration: their veteran quarterback, who finished the game bruised, is a shadow of the one of the best days in Seattle. Slow, not very accurate: Denver (2-4 record) risks having invested a lot in a champion in clear decline, if not “finished”. See also "Double reduction" policy is introduced, more and more children and parents pay more attention to sports-let sports play an important role in the growth of young people_华奥星空|

STREETS OF PHILADELPHIA — The streets sung by Bruce Springsteen now seem more fascinating than ever: 6 won, 0 lost. The Eagles are the only undefeated team, and by bending their historic rival, the Dallas Cowboys, they have passed the first litmus test. It is true that the Boys were without Prescott, close to returning, but also true that success is already crucial in a Division, the NFC East, more competitive than it was possible to imagine before the start of the season, with the New York Giants revelation and third. uncomfortable. On Sunday Night in particular, Philly’s secondary shone, intercepting Cooper Rush three times, “bringing him back to earth”, inflicting his first personal defeat of the season. The picks were from Gardner-Johnson (two) and veteran Slay.

THE INJURY OF WENTZ — Here we go again. Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz takes action. Out of cause at least 4 weeks for the fracture of the ring finger of the right hand, the throwing one. He played and won bruised against Chicago, but now he has to stop for the umpteenth time. By now the lack of physical integrity is a curse: he happens to him anything. Washington, 2-4 record, for now replaces him with Taylor Heinicke, who will try to steal his place permanently.

THE ANDERSON TRADE — Carolina has the worst record in the league: 1 win, 5 losses. He has already changed coach: via Rhule, Wilks promoted to temporary replacement. Here, not only did the breakthrough not come – the Panthers were wiped out 10-24 by the Rams – but things got even worse. With the scene of the expulsion of the receiver Robbie Anderson, sent to the locker room for “insubordination” during the game. A fool for everyone. Anderson was then traded the following day: he ended up in Arizona to replace “Hollywood” Brown, who the Cardinals lost to injury. See also Benetton is looking for a test against a Romania or Georgia National Hypothesis

THE SUPER BOWL OF THE WEEK — Buffalo-Philadelphia. The Bills have just beaten the Chiefs in Kansas City: they are probably the two best teams to date, but they play in the same Conference… Philly is unbeaten and deserves respect. And then in NFC it is really difficult at the moment to trust someone else …

