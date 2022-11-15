The success of Monaco over Seattle makes the 45-year-old the only one to have won a game in the USA, England, Mexico and Germany. The coup of the Vikings sends Buffalo into crisis

Spin the wheel, spin the wheel. That of luck, which every Sunday offers new prizes for those who seem to have lost all hope, or a nice “lose everything” for those who seemed to have found the magic formula. Few certainties in this 2022 Nfl. Let’s try to clarify, as much as possible, in the last round, which ended with the surprising victory, 32-21, of Washington (5 won and 5 lost) over the previously unbeaten Philadelphia (8-1 hours).

Brady uber alles — Especially him, The Goat, the 45-year-old Golden Boy. Let’s not say that the Bucs have recovered, that from here to the end they will be only td and clubs, but in the meantime (in addition to having become the only qb to win an Nfl race in 4 countries, USA, England, Mexico and Germany) in Munich he has proved that he still has the arm and head to drag his. Make judgments sharp in such a strange game, with Seattle having to undertake a journey of 8000 km and 9 hours of time, leaves the time it finds, but in the meantime Tampa in the cadaverous Nfc South gets its hands on the crown.

I’m coming too — Maybe Aaron Rodgers saw Brady’s game on TV and thought: “What about me? What do I do? The fool? Eh no!”. More demerit than Dallas (and Dak Prescott) but in the meantime having found a target like Christian Watson gives him a bit more peace of mind and confidence. The Packers have not recovered as well and in all likelihood they will watch the playoffs on TV, but having regained at least their dignity after 5 knockouts in a row is a first step. The one of the Cowboys, however, is behind, worrying also in view of a calendar that will not be easy. See also Volleyball World Cup, Italy beats Turkey and qualifies for the round of 16

The Game — They all called it the game of the year. Rightly. All the good that can be said about the circus receptions of Stefon Diggs (grade 9) and Justin Jefferson (grade 10 and honors) has been said. Let’s nitpick and see the downside. What’s Happening to Josh Allen? Ok, he was not at the top physically, in doubt until just before the start, but certain decisions, including that of the interception that closed the match, leave us perplexed, also because they are relapses. The defense has lost pieces and it shows, at 6-3 they are certainly no longer the favorites in the AFC. Where, quietly, the Chiefs grind wins … The Vikings instead are 8-1 and it’s time to give Minnesota what Minnesota is. So far they had “won but not convinced” to use the language of commentators of the past. This time they did, even if it took a miracle to put the challenge back on its feet, with that fumble covered in the end zone. The division is armored, the number two seeded with a thought to one perhaps as well. Now he has 3 (and 5 of the next 6) at home: Dallas, New England, Jets. Then in Detroit, and again in Minny for Indy and Giants, before closing the regular season in Green Bay and Chicago. In short, the calendar gives him a nice hand.

var with stars and stripes — But how can you not see Gabriel Davis receiving / non-receiving on the last drive that brought the Buffalo challenge to overtime? Not to mention the 12 players on the field, also from the Bills, on the first down from 2 on which Dalvin Cook lost 3 yards (Minnesota ended up kicking a field goal). Sometimes it seems that the teachers are learning from the students, our Var football team. Too many messes. Fortunately, in the end, the topics did not cost the Vikings victory. Bill Belichick’s proposal to leave challenges to the coaches even in the last two minutes is right, something that does not happen now because all the replays in the final 120 “are managed by the instant replay staff. See also Shanghai media: Chinese football is worried about the next 20 years, what should we do in the next four years? _Li Tie

Saturday to Sunday — Jeff Saturday has been at the center of every possible and imaginable joke for a week. Then, on Sunday, he fielded a team capable (not that it takes long …) to break through Las Vegas. Not a conclusive test, but in the meantime the choice to put Matt Ryan in the center instead of Sam Ehlinger is a good first step. The Raiders … what else can be said except that in a year’s time Mark Davis will have three coaches on his payroll? How Josh McDaniels can withstand yet another failure is a million-dollar question. And then big bucks to Gruden, McDaniels, and who will take his place. Former Pats offensive coordinator reduced Derek Carr to tears in the post-match conference …

Your Life — Mors tua, vita mea. In this case, however, Latinism in Vita Tua would be crippled. Yes, because Tua Tagovailoa grows from game to game and with him the Dolphins, now even in command of Afc East in front of Buffalo. With 285 yards and 3 td he put the Browns in his pocket. A bit like Vikings, it’s time to give him credit. In the last three games, all won, these are his figures: 75/98, 969 yards, 9 td and 0 interceptions with a rating of 137.7. Sorry if it is little.

Super Bowl of the week — Chiefs-Eagles again, with competitors dwindling. At the moment among the eligible candidates we still put the Bills (with an asterisk …) in the Afc, and the 49ers in the Nfc, even if they still do not fully convince. But the wheel of fortune could hold some surprises for us. See also Durant’s mother shouts Tucker: This is a basketball, not a football game_Wanda