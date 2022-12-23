On Thursday Night of the 16th day, Jacksonville wins the challenge between the two surprises of the regular season approaching the playoffs, while the New York Jets are getting further and further away

Jacksonville is getting closer to the playoffs, the New York Jets are getting further and further away. The Thursday Night which opens the 16th day of the NFL, with only two left at the end of the regular season, faced two seasonal surprises, aspiring to the post season.

The “hottest” team wins. The Jaguars at MetLife Stadium, in New Jersey, impose themselves comfortable 19-3 in the rain, even dominating. The direct challenge between the young quarterbacks, the first two overall picks of the 2021 Draft, is swept away by Trevor Lawrence, and by technical knockout. In the sense that Zach Wilson is even benched in the third quarter, rejected first by the boos of his audience, in East Rutherford, and then by Coach Saleh, who even replaces him with carneade Chris Streveler who, if anything, made a name for himself in Canada, winning with Winnipeg.

THE MATCH — The Jets aren’t off to a bad start, quite the contrary. Quinnen Williams forces the strip sack on Lawrence, his eighth fumble of the season, his Achilles heel, and delivers the oval to the home team 16 yards from the opposing goal line. Yet the Greens got only a Greg Zuerlein kick from that drive. 3-0 illusory. They will not score again, during the rest of the match. In the first half they win just 3 first downs, and Wilson, always under the pressure of the opponent’s pass rush, is intercepted in the final when he tries a sort of Hail Mary pass. The Jaguars, at their third straight win, at the best of the right times of the season, don’t charm, but they are in confidence, and do just enough to win. Lawrence perfects the sneak for the only touchdown of the game, at halftime it’s 13-3. Two kicks by Riley Patterson then take care of fixing the final score, while the Jets wrap up on offense with receiver Garrett Wilson committing a painful fumble and Streveler who runs better than Wilson, but certainly doesn’t have his arm. The Jets were without the injured Mike White: otherwise he would have started, despite Wilson having done nothing badly against the Lions last week. But the impression is that he got burned in New York. Pure talent, but very raw… See also Wang Haifeng faces the challenge of chasing dreams and ice and snow

PERSPECTIVES JAGS AND JETS — The Jaguars (7-8) depend only on themselves. If they win in Houston and against Tennessee, which precedes them by half a game in the AFC South, they will play the playoffs as Division winners. The situation of the Jets is more complicated, they have the same record, but after 4 defeats in a row they are in trouble, because the AFC East is much more competitive and they are last now. They have two complicated away games on the horizon: Seattle and Miami. If they win both matches they have a chance to qualify. But it is not obvious and above all it will not be easy at all.

AFC 1) Buffalo (11-3) 2) Kansas City (11-3) 3) Cincinnati (10-4) 4) Tennessee (7-7) 5) Baltimore (9-5) 6) Los Angeles Chargers (8-6) 7) Miami (8-6).

NFC 1) Philadelphia (13-1) 2) Minnesota (11-3) 3) San Francisco (10-4) 4) Tampa Bay (6-8) 5) Dallas (10-4) 6) New York Giants (8- 5) 7) Washington (7-6).

