Football, no Excellence for the Footbal Club Vittoria Asd

No championship of Excellence for the Footbal Club Vittoria Asd which has not been redrawn and will therefore play the Promotion. The decision was communicated yesterday by the board of the LND which validated the rankings for repechage. An unexpected choice for the red and whites who had set up a team capable of playing, well, the top regional tournament.

As far as Excellence is concerned, the Città di Gela (which was born from the merger of Gela and the Nuova Città), the Fulgatore and the Trapani Academy have been revived. Vittoria, Cus Palermo and Palazzolo remain outside.

In the meantime, the team closed the first phase of preparation with joint training with Niscemi. Before the missed repechage, Vittoria Calcio bought the Senegalese defender born in 1999 Cheikh Tidiane Diop. Despite his young age, Diop boasts several experiences in top division championships. Diop is a footballer with undoubted technical qualities who raises the level of the red and white defense, a department on which the new coach Rufini focuses a lot. To get married at Vittoria, Diop gave up several offers from Serie D clubs.

Vittoria was placed in the promotion group D together with Catania San Pio X, City of Avola 2020, City of Canicattini, Frigintini, Megara 1908, Misterbianco Calcio, Palazzolo, Priolo Gargallo, Pro Ragusa, Santa Lucia, Villaggio S. Agata 2016, Virtus Ispica 2020 and Vizzini 2015.

