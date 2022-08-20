Original title: Football of the day: Newcastle United v Manchester City Athletic Bilbao v Valencia

Newcastle United status:Newcastle United have introduced many powerful players this season, including Lille’s Portman, Aston Villa’s Target, Burnley’s Pope and other players, mainly to strengthen the defensive end of the backcourt, The midfield and frontcourt have not been strengthened in any way. In the first 2 rounds of the new season, the team has scored 1 win and 1 draw in a row. It has been scored in 4 consecutive pre-season friendly matches. At the same time, the team has excellent defensive ability. The first 2 rounds of the league have kept a clean sheet. A team that has conceded 20 goals, and the team has won 5 consecutive games at home across the season. It has won 9 games at home in the past 10 games, and its home ability is excellent.

Manchester City status:Manchester City have won two consecutive Premier League matches. Combined with the current performance of 6 goals and clean sheets, it can be seen that they, as the defending champions, still maintain a strong strength this season, with a 2-0 away game against West Han in the first round. After Manchester United, Bournemouth was easily won 4-0 in the last round. The new aid Haaland also quickly integrated into the team. He contributed 3 goals to the team in 2 games, and his personal performance was outstanding. At the same time, the core of the team De Bruyne has scored 1 goal in the first 2 rounds of the league, and his personal state is stable. At the same time, the team has won all of the past 6 matches against Newcastle United, which has a great psychological advantage. However, it should be noted that the team’s away ability is average. In the past 6 away games, it has only won 3 games, and its away ability is relatively weak. At the same time, some players in the team are absent, including Laporte, Phillips, Parsons Elmer was unavailable.

This game: There is still a significant gap in the overall strength of the two sides. Manchester City has achieved good results in the two sides and has a great psychological advantage. However, the state of Newcastle United has also been very good recently. In addition, the two sides have a great relationship. Personally, I think it is very difficult for Manchester City to get more than two goals in the number of goals. Athletic Bilbao vs Valencia Athletic Bilbao status:Athletic Bilbao did not introduce many players in the offseason, but fortunately, Herrera, who played in Manchester United and Paris, is likely to return and strengthen. As many as 10 of the 16 league games the team won at home last season came from home. At the same time, the team has kept 4 clean sheets in the past 6 rounds of the league, only conceded 2 goals during this period, and more recently. 4 consecutive home games without a clean sheet. However, it should be noted that the team's start to the new season is not very good. The first round of the home game was drawn by Mallorca. In the last 5 league rounds of the season, there were only 1 win, 2 draws and 2 losses. The last 5 league rounds 4 encounters with clean sheets, during which only 2 goals were scored, and the offensive ability is poor. Current status of Valencia:Valencia did not introduce strong players in the new season. Among them, Castillejo and Lino are the more famous ones, which are not great for the improvement of the team's strength. Although Valencia beat Girona 1-0 at home in the first round of the new season, and achieved 2 wins and 1 draw in the past 3 league rounds across the season, the team's main player Soler scored in the first round, showing that They are in a very good state. In the last 10 meetings between the two sides, Valencia got 3 wins, 6 draws and 1 losses, being the lower hand, and they have a certain psychological advantage. This game: There is still a certain gap in strength between the two sides. The overall strength of Athletic Bilbao is stronger than that of Valencia, but Valencia has achieved unsatisfactory results in the two sides, and has a certain psychological advantage. Athletic Elbao's support is not sufficient, and I personally think that Valencia has a better chance of at least one point.

