“We definitely want to win the game. Our aim is to dominate the opponent,” said Fuhrmann. Record national player Sarah Puntigam, who was rested against Belgium for the first time under Fuhrmann, agreed with her coach. “It is important that we finish this course positively, with a win and a good feeling,” emphasized the Cologne legionnaire.

The victory against the “Red Flames” (3:2) after a 0:2 deficit last Friday embellished the Easter celebrations in the ÖFB camp. “The mood is very good. When you manage to catch up like this, it also rekindles your strength,” said Fuhrmann. With the Czech Republic, the 42-year-old expects an opponent who will be difficult to break defensively.

Austria motivated for a test match against the Czech Republic On Friday Austria was able to record a win against Belgium. Now they are motivated for the next friendly against the Czech Republic on Tuesday.

“But we now have the tools,” emphasized Fuhrmann, who can fall back on almost all squad players. Goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger (private reasons) will not be there.

Positive record against Czechs

Against the world number 27. the ÖFB women have a positive record (two wins, two draws, one defeat). Fuhrmann, whose team is ranked 18th in the FIFA rankings, will certainly make changes. “We want to take out certain key workers to practice for an emergency.” The game against the Czech Republic is the last chance to try some things.

GEPA/Johannes Friedl



“Intense fight” expected

Annabel Schasching expects an “intense fight”, the Freiburg kicker warned of the Czechs’ 0-0 draw against European champions England last October. “That showed us that they can be difficult to break defensively.” Laura Feiersinger also sees a robust opponent who is “extremely unpleasant” in a duel and has qualities in the technical area.

However, the Czech Republic will be slightly weakened and will travel to Lower Austria without captain Petra Bertholdova. In July there will be another test for ÖFB captain Carina Wenninger and Co. as part of a training camp, then the opponents in the Nations League will also be determined. The draw will take place on May 2nd.

Honors before kick-off

In the run-up to the game in Wiener Neustadt, Jasmin Eder and Stefanie Enzinger will be honored on the occasion of the end of their careers in the ÖFB team dress last autumn, as well as Laura Feiersinger for her 100th appearance against Italy in November of the previous year.