Home Sports Football: ÖFB team is aiming for the next home win
Sports

Football: ÖFB team is aiming for the next home win

by admin
Football: ÖFB team is aiming for the next home win

“We definitely want to win the game. Our aim is to dominate the opponent,” said Fuhrmann. Record national player Sarah Puntigam, who was rested against Belgium for the first time under Fuhrmann, agreed with her coach. “It is important that we finish this course positively, with a win and a good feeling,” emphasized the Cologne legionnaire.

The victory against the “Red Flames” (3:2) after a 0:2 deficit last Friday embellished the Easter celebrations in the ÖFB camp. “The mood is very good. When you manage to catch up like this, it also rekindles your strength,” said Fuhrmann. With the Czech Republic, the 42-year-old expects an opponent who will be difficult to break defensively.

Austria motivated for a test match against the Czech Republic

On Friday Austria was able to record a win against Belgium. Now they are motivated for the next friendly against the Czech Republic on Tuesday.

“But we now have the tools,” emphasized Fuhrmann, who can fall back on almost all squad players. Goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger (private reasons) will not be there.

Positive record against Czechs

Against the world number 27. the ÖFB women have a positive record (two wins, two draws, one defeat). Fuhrmann, whose team is ranked 18th in the FIFA rankings, will certainly make changes. “We want to take out certain key workers to practice for an emergency.” The game against the Czech Republic is the last chance to try some things.

GEPA/Johannes Friedl

Irene Fuhrmann drives her team to the next victory

“Intense fight” expected

Annabel Schasching expects an “intense fight”, the Freiburg kicker warned of the Czechs’ 0-0 draw against European champions England last October. “That showed us that they can be difficult to break defensively.” Laura Feiersinger also sees a robust opponent who is “extremely unpleasant” in a duel and has qualities in the technical area.

However, the Czech Republic will be slightly weakened and will travel to Lower Austria without captain Petra Bertholdova. In July there will be another test for ÖFB captain Carina Wenninger and Co. as part of a training camp, then the opponents in the Nations League will also be determined. The draw will take place on May 2nd.

Honors before kick-off

In the run-up to the game in Wiener Neustadt, Jasmin Eder and Stefanie Enzinger will be honored on the occasion of the end of their careers in the ÖFB team dress last autumn, as well as Laura Feiersinger for her 100th appearance against Italy in November of the previous year.

See also  the praying mantis, photos

You may also like

Forward Kindl from Zlín won the playoff productivity...

Angelo Pagotto, what happened to him: goalkeeper at...

In the CBA playoffs, Huanglong fought against Zhejiang...

Team player Kofler moves to Potsdam

USFL 2023 season preview: Fresh faces, fresh start...

Transfers FC Barcelona | Chelsea goes after Gavi

Djokovic trained on clay during the break and...

Thomas Tuchel (Bayern): “We will have the role...

Man City v Bayern Munich: Loan players who...

Wrexham 3-2 Notts County: Last-minute penalty save was...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy