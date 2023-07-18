Football: ÖFB women are defeated by Iceland – sport.ORF.at

The hosts had the better chances, but still suffered their second defeat in six internationals in 2023. Nevertheless, after the game in which Sarah Puntigam acted as official captain for the first time, the positive prevailed. In defense, new alternatives could be found on the outside.

However, the injury misery also increased due to the early failure of right-back Claudia Wenger. The Nations League starts on September 22 in World Cup participants Norway. Hopefully Julia Hickelsberger-Füller, who was honored as Footballer of the Year 2022 before the game, will also be fit again.

Substitute weakened into the match

After the failures of Laura Wienroither, Katharina Schiechtl, Katharina Naschenweng and Verena Hanshaw, coach Irene Fuhrmann was forced to improvise on the full-back positions. Wenger got the chance on the right, Marina Georgieva, who usually acts in the centre, defended on the left. After a short time, however, a change was necessary in the defense, which was acting for the first time in this line-up. Wenger, who had been seriously injured in the past, retired after a rescue operation with a suspected knee injury. Midfielder Annabel Schasching replaced them in an unfamiliar position.

Up to that point it had become dangerous for both sides. A Puntigam shot missed the goal, in return Manuela Zinsberger had to save a shot from Karolina Lea Vilhjalmsdottir at the short corner (9th each). Otherwise, the ÖFB defense presented itself largely solid and hardly allowed anything dangerous. The opening goal was more in the air on the other side.

Hoebinger hits the bar

Barbara Dunst (20th), Viktoria Pinther (21st), who was called up at the front line, and above all Marie-Therese Höbinger with a shot from the second row at the crossbar (36th), indicated their danger. Shortly before the break, Cecilia Runarsdottir parried a Dunst shot, but Pinther didn’t put the ball in the goal.

Opportunities on both sides

After the restart, there was almost a blow to the neck. Once no attention was paid to Iceland star player Sveindis Jonsdottir, but she lifted the ball just wide of the goal (48th). On the other hand, the strong Höbinger Islands goalkeeper tested (55th). Dilja Zomers could have pushed the guests forward three minutes later, but lacked the necessary efficiency (58′). As a result, the locals felt more of the game, but could not capitalize on it.

Schasching shot over it with the best chance (84th). Neo-Leipzig legionnaire Michela Croatto made her debut. However, that did not end in a draw, as Halldorsdottir was able to exploit a carelessness in the ÖFB defense and scored from close range. This ended the second encounter with Iceland after the brilliant 3-0 at the EM 2017 without a sense of achievement.

Vote for the game:

Irene Fuhrmann: (ÖFB team manager): “I think that the result does not reflect the performance at all. In my opinion it was a very lucky win for Iceland. We played extremely confidently and maturely in this unusual combination. In that regard, I can only compliment the team on their performance, even if the defeat is very bitter.”

football test match

Tuesday

Austria 0-1 Iceland (0-0)

Wiener Neustadt, 2,300 spectators SR Martinez Madrona (ESP)

Thu: Halldorsdottir 90.

Austria: Zinsberger – Kirchberger, Georgieva (76th / Croatto), Wenger (16th / Schasching), Degen – Feiersinger, Zadrazil, Dunst – Pinther (46th / Campbell), Puntigam, Höbinger (70th / Purtscheller)

