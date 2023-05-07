Home » Football: Offensive show gives Dortmund more hope
With their offensive show, the black and yellow made things clear even before the break. Ex-Salzburger Adeyemi opened the scoring with a header (14th) and made it 2-0 through Sebastien Haller (28th). Donyell Malen scored the 3-0 and the preliminary decision (37th) against “Wolves”, who were overwhelmed that day, before the break.

The courted Englishman Jude Bellingham increased to 4-0 after the break (54th), and Adeyemi tied the brace (59th). He was denied a third goal because he missed a penalty (62′). Bellingham then completed the half-dozen (87th). On the side of the seventh in the table, ÖFB legionnaire Patrick Wimmer played through.

IMAGO/Nordphoto Gmbh/Teresa Kroeger

Dortmund stays close to Bayern in the title race

In the table, Dortmund is one point behind Bayern with three games left. BVB still have to deal with Borussia Mönchengladbach (home game), FC Augsburg (away) and 1. FSV Mainz (a), while Munich still have to face Schalke (H), RB Leipzig (H) and 1. FC Köln ( a) have to compete. Bayern defeated Werder Bremen 2-1 away without shining on Saturday and celebrated two wins in a row for the first time under coach Thomas Tuchel.

German Bundesliga, 31st round

Sunday:

Dortmund – Wolfsburg 6:0 (3:0)

Tore: Adeyemi (14., 59.), Haller (28.), Malen (37.), Bellingham (54.)

Wolfsburg: with Wimmer

Saturday:

Bremen – Bayern 1: 2 (0: 0)

Tore: Schmidt (86.) bzw. Gnabry (62.), Sane (72.)

Bremen: with Friedl and Schmid

Hoffenheim – Frankfurt 3:1 (3:0)

Goals: Baumgartner (8th), Kramaric (41st/penalty), Bebou (45th + 3) and Götze (54th)

Red cards: N’Soki (49th / Hoffenheim), coach Glasner (45th + 2 / Frankfurt)

Hoffenheim: Baumgartner up to 78.
Frankfurt: Trainer Glasner

Freiburg – Leipzig 0: 1 (0: 0)

Thor: Kampl (73.)

Freiburg: without Lienhart (ill), Gregoritsch until 83.
Leipzig: Schlager from the 90th, Laimer up to the 90th

Augsburg – Union Berlin 1:0 (0:0)

Tor: Beljo (53.)

Augsburg: without Baumgartlinger (injured)
Union: Trimmel ab 78.

Gladbach – Bochum 2: 0 (1: 0)

Goals: Hofmann (35th), Stindl (90th + 2)

Gladbach: Lainer up to 94th, Wolf from 81st
Bochum: without Stöger (ill)

Hertha – Stuttgart 2:1 (2:1)

Goals: Kempf (29′), Niederlechner (45′ + 2′) and Guirassy (38′)

Freitag:

Leverkusen – Cologne 1: 2

Goals: Adli (28th) and Selke (14th, 36th)

Leverkusen: Pentz replacement
Cologne: Ljubicic up to 85 minutes, Kainz up to 64 minutes

Mainz – Schalke 2:3

Goals: Barreiro (53′), Martin (70′) or Bülter (26′), Krauss (60′), Bülter (90’+12’/penalty)

Mainz: Onisiwo until 93 minutes, Mustapha substitute
Schalke: Long replacement, without Greiml

Tabel:

