Now it’s official, Yann Bisseck is a new Inter player. This was announced by the Nerazzurri club.





“The German defender born in 2000 arrives at the Nerazzurri on a permanent basis until 2028”, reads the press release. Bisseck arrives from the Danish team of Aarhus for around 7 million euros, as confirmed by the Danish club itself.



breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook