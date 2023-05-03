FOOTBALL ONLINE: Explosive final. Sparta will welcome Slavia in the next derby

The traditional Prague rivals will meet for the third time this season, and they will have one more duel in the superstructure. This will take place again at Letná, as Sparta finished the regular season in first place with a two-point lead over second-placed Slavia.

Sparta is in the final for the second time in a row, but last year they had to try defeating Slovácko. Today, they aim to improve their record balance to eight cup triumphs. The Red and Whites, on the other hand, want to turn their seventh final appearance since the division of the federation into a victory.