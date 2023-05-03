Home » FOOTBALL ONLINE: Explosive final. Sparta will welcome Slavia in the next derby
Sports

FOOTBALL ONLINE: Explosive final. Sparta will welcome Slavia in the next derby

by admin
FOOTBALL ONLINE: Explosive final. Sparta will welcome Slavia in the next derby

The traditional Prague rivals will meet for the third time this season, and they will have one more duel in the superstructure. This will take place again at Letná, as Sparta finished the regular season in first place with a two-point lead over second-placed Slavia.

Sparta is in the final for the second time in a row, but last year they had to try defeating Slovácko. Today, they aim to improve their record balance to eight cup triumphs. The Red and Whites, on the other hand, want to turn their seventh final appearance since the division of the federation into a victory.

The final is played at Sparta because they are the lowest ranked team in the cup coefficient in the last five years. However, Letenský will not have the advantage of a classic home environment, as both teams will be driven forward by the same number of fans. The winner of the final will receive a bonus of 1.5 million crowns, the losing team half a million.

See also  0856 2-4 Hongrun Chemical Zhou Ai scored_TOM Sports

You may also like

critical hit!Shenhua officially announced that the team’s core...

Serie A calendar, the matches of the 33rd...

Saugella Run & Fun: many partners to support...

Bernard Lapasset, former president of the French and...

Bad weather in Emilia Romagna, stop trains in...

Chelsea are still searching for a new bottom...

NBA playoffs, the results of the night: the...

Four Pavelski goals are not enough for Dallas...

Barcelona wins with Jordi Alba goal, Liga title...

J Balvin x Air Jordan 3 The Latest...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy