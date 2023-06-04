Home » FOOTBALL ONLINE: Pardubice go into the rematch of the tie with a lead, Zlín is restless
FOOTBALL ONLINE: Pardubice go into the rematch of the tie with a lead, Zlín is restless

Rematches of the tie for the Fortuna football league will end the home season of professional competitions on Sunday from 17:00. After Thursday’s opening matches, the favorites from the top league are closer to success, but the teams from the second league will try to make the doubleheader even more dramatic. Vyškov wants to erase the 0:1 deficit against Zlín in front of the cameras of ČT Sport in the home rematch at the stadium in Drnovice, and Příbram wants to surprise Pardubice after losing 0:2 at Litavka. You can watch all the matches in online reports on Sport.cz.

