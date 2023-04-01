The national team break is in the past, the club season is entering a decisive phase. The Fortuna football league offers four Saturday matches of the 25th round. The matches Mladá Boleslav – Plzeň, Zlín – České Budějovice and Ostrava – Liberec are played from 16:00. Slavia then hosts Olomouc from 19:00. Live broadcasts are broadcast by O2 TV Sport, you can watch all matches in online reports on Sport.cz.

