In the first league, it would be a battle for the top of the table. In the second highest competition, however, Slavia and Sparta have completely opposite concerns, and their “B” is crouching in the relegation zone in the last and penultimate place. Will Letenští nail the juice from Eden to the bottom of the table on home soil, or will the seamed team manage to jump over three rivals at once? Progress You can watch the second league derby from 6 p.m. in a detailed online report on Sport.cz, the live broadcast is broadcast by ČT sport.

