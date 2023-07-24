Home » FOOTBALL ONLINE: Sparta will find out the opponent for the fight for the Champions League. She is threatened by the Turkish giant
FOOTBALL ONLINE: Sparta will find out the opponent for the fight for the Champions League. She is threatened by the Turkish giant

Sparta’s opponent in the 3rd preliminary round of the Champions League will come out of three pairs at the midday draw in Nyon, Switzerland. Prague, after UEFA divided the teams into groups in the morning, can face Galatasaray Istanbul, FC Copenhagen or Molde from the seeded teams. Plzeň in the 3rd preliminary round of the European Conference League, in case of advancement from the 2nd preliminary round, Brann Bergen or Szczecin, Bohemians 1905 then Nordsjälland or Trnava. You can watch the Champions League draw online at Sport.cz from 12:00 p.m. The Conference League draw then starts at 14:00.

