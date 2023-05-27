FOOTBALL ONLINE: Sparta will take the cup, the Kangaroos have the last jump to Europe

The champion has already been decided since Tuesday, when Sparta won the title after nine years. After the home match with Pilsen, the people of Prague will receive the cup for champions. In the group for the title, between Bohemians 1905 and Slovácko, the fourth place and the remaining participant in the cups will be decided remotely, the Kangaroos have a significantly better position.

After Tuesday’s 0:0 draw in Uherské Hradiště, the Spartans completed the first wave of celebrations and another awaits them at home. After the match with Plzeň in a sold-out stadium, they will receive the winning trophy and then move to the neighboring Letenská plain, where the program with the fans will continue. An improvised stage will be erected on the spot, on which the whole team will gradually arrive.

The Spartan ride begins. The celebratory champions leave for Prague. Jan Kuchta as the bus directorVideo : Sport.cz

The Spartans believe that they will not spoil the celebrations on the pitch and will extend their league unbeaten streak to 22 games. They won over Plzeň in both previous matches of the season, at the end of April 2:1 thanks to a penalty in the set-up.

Pilsen finish the year with the certainty of third place in a deep depression – they did not score in six rounds in a row and suffered defeat in the last three duels. The match at Letná will be the final one on the bench of West Bohemia for Michal Bílek, the former coach of Sparta, who will retire after the season in Victoria.

It remains to be seen who will become the last fourth participant in the European Cups. Bohemians and Slovácko remain in the game. A significantly better position is held by Prague, who have a two-point advantage over the team from Uherské Hradiště in fourth place, and for the first promotion to the cups since the division of the federation, they only need to draw at home with sixth-placed Olomouc.

