“We clearly want to build on the positive things from the match with Belgium. I hope that we manage to score a goal. We created certain opportunities against Belgium, but we didn’t convert. I believe that this time we will prevail,” the FAČR website quoted Suchopárka as saying.

The Netherlands beat Norway 3-0 on Saturday. “It’s the same Norway that we lost to in the fall 0:4. That just shows the strength of the Dutch. But we don’t want to start with too much respect,” Suchopárek said.

“The Dutch are more advanced (than Belgium) tactically, physically, but also in terms of experience. They also have players who have already been in the A-team and are of very high quality. They can assert themselves one on one, but also with quick team combinations. We have to prepare for that and not let them into these situations,” added the former Czech international.

He plans to rotate the lineup. “We have changes planned. We want to see the other players who didn’t get into the game in the first match. Also because of the red card. We want to try a different line-up, so other players will get the opportunity,” said Suchopárek.