Real have succeeded in the quarter-finals ten times in a row. They have won just one of their seven European Cup games against Chelsea and are yet to beat them at home. Neither team is in ideal form. Real lost 2-3 to Villarreal in the Spanish league at the weekend, Chelsea lost 0-1 in Wolverhampton

AC Milan and Napoli meet for the first time in European cups. The “Rossoneri” will play among the last eight in the Champions League for the first time since 2012, the last time they made it in the 2006/07 season, when they dominated the competition. Napoli is in the quarter-finals of the prestigious competition for the first time.