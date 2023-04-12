Home Sports FOOTBALL ONLINE: The defender of Real Madrid will welcome Chelsea in the Champions League, AC Milan awaits Napoli
Sports

FOOTBALL ONLINE: The defender of Real Madrid will welcome Chelsea in the Champions League, AC Milan awaits Napoli

by admin
FOOTBALL ONLINE: The defender of Real Madrid will welcome Chelsea in the Champions League, AC Milan awaits Napoli

Real have succeeded in the quarter-finals ten times in a row. They have won just one of their seven European Cup games against Chelsea and are yet to beat them at home. Neither team is in ideal form. Real lost 2-3 to Villarreal in the Spanish league at the weekend, Chelsea lost 0-1 in Wolverhampton

AC Milan and Napoli meet for the first time in European cups. The “Rossoneri” will play among the last eight in the Champions League for the first time since 2012, the last time they made it in the 2006/07 season, when they dominated the competition. Napoli is in the quarter-finals of the prestigious competition for the first time.

See also  Countdown to joining Real Madrid?Mbappe's home exposure has packed luggage_Photo_News_Pochettino

You may also like

Was at Thiem against Rune in Monte Carlo

Serie A referees, the designations for the 30th...

Třinec does not play spectacularly, but he deserves...

‘There is anxiety about the capital gains ruling...

May-October Shaoxing 10th National Games meet in Shengzhou_Zhejiang...

Third World Cup game ends in a draw...

Football: Galtier scandal in France, “too many blacks...

Billie Jean King Cup 2023: Emma Raducanu missing...

Jannik flies to the round of 16 –...

Sprenger new coach of Pinturault

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy