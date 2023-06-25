Home » FOOTBALL ONLINE: The lion cubs are waiting for a fight to stay at the EC, they will challenge the defenders of the gold from Germany
FOOTBALL ONLINE: The lion cubs are waiting for a fight to stay at the EC, they will challenge the defenders of the gold from Germany

Today, the Czech under-21 football team will face the reigning champions from Germany in the second match of the European Championship. Coach Jan Suchopárek’s men entered the tournament with a 0:2 defeat against England on Thursday, the Germans defended their gold with a surprising 1:1 draw with Israel. The “lion cubs” will avert the threat of elimination, a second defeat would mean the end of the championship for them after two of the three rounds of Group C. The match in the Georgian city of Batumi kicks off at 18:00 CET. We offer a detailed online report on the Sport.cz website.

