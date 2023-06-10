Football: Otamendi stays at Benfica until 2025 – Football

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 10 – Nicolas Otamendi has extended his contract with Benfica until 2025: the Portuguese club announced it in a note published on its website.



Benfica have reached an “agreement” to “extend the player’s contract until 30 June 2025,” the club said in a statement. “We will continue to dream together until 2025,” replied the player, world champion with Argentina, in a video posted on the club’s website.



According to Portuguese media, Benfica should soon announce the arrival of a new signing, Orkun Kokcu. The 22-year-old Turkish midfielder from Feyenoord is already in Lisbon to sign the contract. The transfer amount could reach 30 million euros. (HANDLE).

