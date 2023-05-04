Football: Palladino “Di Gregorio is a phenomenon, the mistake doesn’t count” – Football

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MONZA, 03 MAY – Raffaele Palladino does not mince words to exonerate goalkeeper Di Gregorio, whose foot error cost Monza the momentary disadvantage against Roma: “Di Gregorio is a phenomenon, I don’t care nothing if these things are wrong”, the Brianza coach categorically ruled. “If we decide to set up from behind, that’s fine.



If we decide this, it must continue to do so. I’d get angry if he didn’t do it”. (ANSA).

