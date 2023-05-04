Home » Football: Palladino “Di Gregorio is a phenomenon, the mistake doesn’t count” – Football
Sports

Football: Palladino “Di Gregorio is a phenomenon, the mistake doesn’t count” – Football

by admin
news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MONZA, 03 MAY – Raffaele Palladino does not mince words to exonerate goalkeeper Di Gregorio, whose foot error cost Monza the momentary disadvantage against Roma: “Di Gregorio is a phenomenon, I don’t care nothing if these things are wrong”, the Brianza coach categorically ruled. “If we decide to set up from behind, that’s fine.

If we decide this, it must continue to do so. I’d get angry if he didn’t do it”. (ANSA).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy