Football: Penalty for Valencia in Causa Vinicius

The association justifies the decision with “wrong facts”. Specifically, it is about the pictures presented by the VAR after a pack formation, as a result of which the 22-year-old was expelled from the field. Crucial scenes were withheld from the referee, which led to a wrong decision. The association has now suspended the responsible video referee. Vinicius is eligible to play in the home game against Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday (7:30 p.m.).

A fine of 45,000 euros was also imposed on FC Valencia. The club has 10 days to appeal, which it will do. Valencia called the sanctions “unfair” and would affect fans not involved in this “disgraceful incident”.

arrests and demonstrations

In Spain, a total of seven people were arrested on Tuesday on two different counts of hate crimes. According to official information, these included three people suspected of having racially insulted Vinicius in Sunday’s “Royal” game in Valencia. After an interrogation, they were released under conditions.

Meanwhile, dozens of people demonstrated in front of the Spanish consulate in Sao Paulo in connection with the recent racist attacks against the Brazilian. Participants in the demonstration in the Brazilian metropolis shouted “La Liga racista” and called for action by the Spanish government, as the newspaper “Folha de S. Paulo” reported. Signs read “Vinicius Jr. We are with you” and “This is not football, this is racism”.

In Brazil, some media commentators and politicians have called for the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) to shelve plans to stage a friendly against an undecided African side in Spain in June.