(ANSA) – MILAN, FEBRUARY 25 – “I hope to cut a thousand games as Milan coach: I know it won’t be easy, but that’s the goal.” Stefano Pioli will play his 800th match as coach tomorrow with Atalanta and look even further ahead: “Tomorrow’s great goal, I only discovered last night. It is clear that the match that won us the Scudetto remains a reference, but I hope there are others. All the experiences, negative and positive, have made me grow and have developed my passion”.



The management of the tactical set-up in recent weeks – and, even earlier, the approach to the pitch – are an example of this path. Pioli chooses an example to confirm it: “Does Leao like this new form? It would be wrong for a coach not to consider that one of his important players is not happy. And he is. Rafael has always been a player who has ample freedom, “He has his own way of playing. He doesn’t always do what I ask him to, but he does what his intuition tells him and he’s absolutely very happy with this form.” (HANDLE).

