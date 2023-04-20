Home » Football: Platzgummer draws a line in the NFL
Running back Sandro Platzgummer returns to Innsbruck and will again play for the Swarco Raiders Tirol in the European League of Football (ELF). The Tyrolean Club announced this on Thursday. For the 26-year-old, it is a return to his former training club after a three-year stint in the National Football League (NFL), where he was under contract with the New York Giants until the beginning of the year.

Platzgummer is looking forward to the new challenge in a new league, the 26-year-old was quoted as saying in a Raiders broadcast. “I’m very happy to be back at Raiders Tirol and I can continue my career where it started. Nothing else was ever an option for me in Europe,” said the running back, who is studying medicine in Innsbruck.

His new head coach Kevin Herron was also happy “that Sandro will be back in ‘Silver and Black’. He’s a raider and lives here. Our offense has become a lot more dangerous with Sandro,” said the Raiders head coach after the offensive player’s commitment. Platzgummer will be officially presented in Innsbruck on Friday.

No place in the Giants squad

Platzgummer started playing football as a six-year-old in the Tyrolean youth program, and by the age of 18 he was already playing in the first team of the Austrian Football League (AFL). The Raiders veteran made the jump to the NFL with the Giants three years ago via the International Pathway Program, where he was a member of the extended squad. However, Platzgummer did not make the leap into the first team in New York: he was only used in preparatory games, but never in the regular season.

