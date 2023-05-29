Football : Pochettino to lead Chelsea at the top

As Chelsea announced, Pochettino will take office on July 1. The 51-year-old Argentinian has signed a two-year contract with the Blues with an option for another season. “We are delighted that Mauricio is coming to Chelsea. Mauricio is a world-class coach with an excellent track record,” said team owners Todd Boehly, Behdad Eghbali, Jose E. Feliciano, Mark Walter and Hansjörg Wyss in a joint statement.

Ever since Potter split in early April, Chelsea have been on the hunt for a permanent successor. The hapless Lampard was already the third coach in the 2022/23 season after the new owners around the US entrepreneur Boehly originally put Thomas Tuchel on leave. After a disastrous season, Chelsea have not featured in any European competitions despite investing millions in the squad next season.

Comeback in Premier League

Pochettino, who coached Southampton FC and Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, has been unemployed since leaving Paris Saint-Germain last summer. He was considered the favorite to take over as London manager after Chelsea held unsuccessful talks with ex-Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann and former Barcelona and Spain boss Luis Enrique.

“Mauricio’s experience, quality standards and leadership qualities and character will be of great benefit to Chelsea as we move forward,” the statement said. “He’s a successful coach who has worked at the highest level, in multiple leagues and in multiple languages. His ethos, tactical approach and commitment to developing a team make him an exceptional candidate.”