Football: points deducted against Juve lifted for the time being

The case is about the fact that Juve is said to have fudged the books for years through fictitious market evaluations of its professionals in transfers. The supreme court of the FIGC association had therefore deducted 15 points from Turin in the current championship in January – this penalty has now been suspended for the time being. As a result, Juventus climbs from seventh to third place in the table and pushes AC Milan out of the table region that entitles them to participate in the premier class.

As a result of CONI’s decision, it could now be the case that at the end of the season it is not clear which teams will be allowed to compete in which European Cup competitions in autumn. According to the beraking latest news news agency, a new decision by the FIGC sports court is not expected before the end of May or the beginning of June. The last Serie A matchday is scheduled for June 4th.

Anything from confirmation to cancellation

The deduction of 15 points for Juventus can be confirmed in a new procedure – which the media consider rather unlikely. Juve could also get away with a lesser penalty or no penalty points at all. The club feels unfairly treated, among other things because other clubs that were initially also accused did not receive any penalties. In addition, the lawyers complained about procedural errors.

Meanwhile, the bans against former club officials Andrea Agnelli (two years), Fabio Paratici (two and a half years), Federico Cherubini (16 months) and Maurizio Arrivabene (two years) have been confirmed. The bans against a number of other officials, on the other hand – like the point deduction – have to be renegotiated.