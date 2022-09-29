It is from 1982-83 that the Bavarians did not collect so few points in seven days. But Bayer are not smiling, with the second worst start ever in the Bundesliga

Bayern and Bayer compete after the break to revive a black period in the league. To speak is the ranking, with the Bavarians just at 12 points, at -5 from leaders Union Berlin. Instead, Leverkusen collected 5 points.

To go back to a worse start, we need to rewind the tape to 1982-83, when – after seven days – we hit 3. But between the two half-crises, the bookies have no doubts about who to bet.

BAVARIA, CI SEI? — With no victories from four games, Bayern Munich do not want to risk getting close to that streak of seven games without success by Ottmar Hitzfield, between November 2001 and January 2002. De Ligt and his companions come from the ko with Augsburg (0-1 ) who scored another negative figure: the German champions, in fact, scored from 87 games in a row after the draw with Leipzig dated 2020. While it is from 2018 that they have not inflated the network for two consecutive games, when Niko Kovac was driving.

PREVIOUS — To hearten Nagelsmann stands a history of direct confrontations that are comforting to say the least. Suffice it to say that – at home against Leverkusen – Bayern have never failed in terms of goals since 0-1 in 1989. They have scored 32 consecutive games at Allianz when Seoane’s men are in front of them. The last precedent speaks of a 1-1 draw last March, while Bayer beat Monaco 2-1 three years ago. From there 5 Bavarian successes and a draw. See also Manchester United - Liverpool: diretta live Premier League Calcio 22/08/2022

PRONOSTIC — Bayern Munich’s defense is far from impenetrable. There are already 6 goals conceded in 7 games: compared to previous years of absolute domination, they represent news. The completeness of the Bavarian squad, however, suggests a ready redemption of Nagelsmann’s men. You can bet on a combo: the 1 + Goal is offered at 2.10 on Sisal Matchpoint, 2.15 on Better and 2.20 on Snai.

QUOTE — The bookies speak in favor of the hosts on Friday evening. It goes from the 1 mark proposed at 1.30 by Pokerstars, at 1.32 by 888sport, up to 1.34 by novibet. The second in a row between the two teams settles on 6.05 for PlanetWin365, while Better and Leovegas pay 6 times the stake. And then there is the sign 2 – the least probable scenario – given at 7.25 on Snai, at 7.50 on Bet365 and at 7.58 on PlanetWin365.

