The Devil visits the Blues on the third day of the Champions League: how many chances do the Rossoneri have?

It takes a great Milan night. Stefano Pioli’s Rossoneri, reduced in number due to the many absences, visit Chelsea on the third day of Group E of the Champions League, with the hope of replicating what they did last night from Inter (1-0 victory over Barcelona) and Napoli (6-1 on the Ajax field). An appointment not to be missed, kick-off at 21.00.

How the two teams arrive — Both Chelsea and Milan will try to ride the long wave of a success in extremis in the league: Milan on the Empoli field (3-1 with a goal from the Ballo-Touré match in the recovery a few seconds after Bajrami’s equalizer), the Blues away against Crystal Palace (2-1) thanks to Conor Gallagher’s goal. The first and last of the group face each other: Milan lead the table with four points, Chelsea are at one level. But the Stamford Bridge challenge could change that.

The tip: 1x + Multigol 2-4 — The Milan fans hope that the hierarchies will not change, on the contrary: the Rossoneri, in case of victory, would give a good break, they would put a foot in the round of 16 and would greatly complicate the situation of Chelsea. But the Devil has only won one of their last 20 away games against English clubs in European cups and the Blues have lost twice in 13 home games against Italian teams. Considering also the emergency in Milan, the 1X can be a solution. Maybe combined with Multigol 2-4, with at least two goals and a maximum of four in the whole match: the odds are 1.75 for Sisal and Snai, 1.73 for Better. See also Arsenal, 3-0 at Brentford and leaders in the Premier

The quote — According to the bookmakers, Chelsea is the favorite for the final victory: the success of the Blues is given at 1.80 by Pokerstars, 1.73 by Snai and Better. Then we find the X sign, with an altitude of 4.10 for Sisal, 4.00 for 888Sport and 3.95 for LeoVegas. The victory of Milan is given as the least probable hypothesis according to the operators: 5.30 for 888Sport and LeoVegas, 5.00 for Bet365. But there are also Sisal’s 4.00 and Planetwin’s 3.80: not all bookmakers “condemn” Milan. An Italian champion test will be needed to break Stamford Bridge: an appointment not to be missed.

October 5 – 11:27 am

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

