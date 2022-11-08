The Nigerian forward has never scored more than three away goals in a single season. At Via del Mare he could exceed his personal best

Oscar Maresca

On the fourteenth day of Serie A, Lecce hosts Atalanta at the Via del Mare: kick-off on Wednesday at 18.30. Baroni’s team comes from a 1-1 draw against Udinese, while Gasperini’s men lost 2-1 against Napoli.

Lecce-Atalanta, what you need to know

Travel factor — Atalanta have lost two of their last three league games (1W), as many defeats as those recorded in the previous sixteen Serie A games (9W, 5N). But away Toloi and his teammates have kept clean sheets in five of their recent six matches. Attention therefore to the No Goal: 2 the odds proposed by Leovegas, 888Sport and Snai.

Wednesday brings good to the Goddess: the team has lost only two of the 21 league games played on this day with Gasperini on the bench. The balance sheet is completed by 12 wins and 7 draws. It should be noted that the team has scored at least two goals in 15 games, including the most recent four.

LECCE-ATALANTA: 2 + NO GOAL BOOKMAKER QUOTA LINK BONUS 3.10 VERIFY 3.00 VERIFY 3.00 VERIFY By clicking on Verify, you are directed to the partner’s site to verify the principles referred to in art. 5.6 of the guidelines of the Law 9 August 2018, n.96.

The tip: 2 + No Goals — Statistics in hand, Atalanta can win at Via del Mare. A good play can be the sign 2 combined with the No Gol: it is worth 3.10 for Goldbet and Better, 3 according to Bet365. See also With Udine also Scafati and Verona are fine

Wins problem — Lecce have recorded four draws and two defeats in their first six home games in this league. Even in the last two seasons played in Serie A he had not achieved even a success in the first six home games (one point in 2011/12 and three points in 2019/20). On both occasions he had missed the win in the seventh. According to the bookmakers, the sign 1 is quoted 4.75 for Betfair and Snai, 4.50 according to Goldbet. While the success of Atalanta is rated 1.86 by 888Sport, 1.83 on Novibet and Planetwin. The X remains at 3.65 on Snai and 888Sport, 3.60 for Betfair.

A few numbers — Lecce-Atalanta on March 1, 2020 is the Serie A match in which the Salento have conceded the most goals: 7-2 in the 90th minute. In general, the balance between the two teams sees six Giallorossi wins, ten by the Goddess and eight draws. Gasperini’s team have won their last two away games against Lecce in the league, as many successes as in all the previous ten matches at Via del Mare (3N, 5P). It should also be noted that Atalanta have only won one of their last four games against newly promoted teams (2N, 1P).

The quote — For eleven races, Pasalic and his teammates first broke the deadlock. Only Inter managed to match this figure. That it is Atalanta to take the lead first at Via del Mare is quoted 1.62 from Sisal, 1.57 for Betfair and 1.49 on Leovegas. Lecce is one of the teams to have scored fewer goals in the second half, just three: like Verona and Spezia. Gasperini’s men have made eleven. The Over 1.5 second half is proposed 2.10 by Bet365, Sisal and Leovegas. See also News-N'Diaye's debut score, Haigang temporarily leads Hebei team 2-0_Feng Jin_Match_Shanghai

Watch out for the cards: Hateboer has scored six yellow cards. A card shown to the Dutch player is worth 2.30. Four yellows instead received by Hjulmand, for him also a red. That his name ends up on the referee’s notebook is quoted 2.62.

The markers — Atalanta is the team against which Federico Di Francesco has scored the most goals in Serie A: three goals in eight matches for the Lecce striker, two of which arrived at home, with the jerseys of Empoli (2021) and Spal (2019 ). Scorer at any time of the match is offered 4.80. Ademola Lookman has scored three goals in six away matches and, in the top five European leagues, has never scored more than three away goals in a season. Marker at the Via del Mare is rated 3.25.

Probable formations — Baroni could change something in the trident. In defense are to be evaluated Dermaku and Umtiti, who came out bruised from the challenge in Udine. Gasperini thinks of a slight turnover. Meanwhile, Palomino has been acquitted and the Goddess finds an important pawn.

Lecce (4-3-3): Falcon; Gendrey, Baschirotto, Pongracic, Gallo; Blin, Hjulmand, Gonzalez; Strefezza, Colombo, Banda.

Atalanta (3-4-2-1): Musso; Toloi, Demiral, Jim City; Hateboer, Scalvini, Koopmeiners, Maehle; Psalic; Lookman, Hojlund.