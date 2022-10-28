Juve won the most recent challenge with the Apulian club 4-0: it was June 26, 2020 and they haven’t won two consecutive victories against their opponents since 2008

Oscar Maresca

Juventus restarts from the championship after the resounding 4-3 scored against Benfica in the Champions League. The bianconeri are guests of Lecce at the Via del Mare: kick-off on Saturday at 6pm. Baroni’s team is back from a 2-0 defeat against Bologna.

Lecce-Juventus, what you need to know

The tip: Over 2.5 — The last two matches between the championship and Europe of Milik and his teammates ended with over two goals scored. Even the Via del Mare challenge could end with many goals: Over 2.5 is proposed 2.18 by 888Sport and Leovegas, 2.10 for Betfair.

How they arrive — Juventus have won their last two league games without conceding a goal and could keep clean sheets for three consecutive Serie A matches for the first time since last February. Instead, we return to February 2021 to find the latest series of three clean sheet hits. Only Lazio (seven) have scored more games without conceding any goals from Allegri’s team (six).

In the current championship, Lecce are one of the two teams that have not yet kept a clean sheet. The Salento drew their last four league games at the Via del Mare for 1-1 and could find the fifth even in a row for the first time in their history. After the 0-2 defeat against Bologna, Baroni’s men could also run out of goals for two consecutive Serie A games for the first time since January 2020. See also Ha Shen 38 + 10 + 8 became empty and cut the emperor in the last 60 seconds and was depressed and lost a three-pointer_Hudson_Shandong_Shenzhen

Statistics and precedents — Lecce have won four of the 32 Serie A matches against Juventus, the last in February 2011 (2-0 with goals from Mesbah and Bertolacci): since then two Juventus wins and two draws. The bianconeri won 4-0 in the last previous match against the Salento: on 26 June 2020 and have not obtained two consecutive victories against their opponents since 2008.

A curiosity: Baroni’s team is the one that has conceded the most goals from inactive ball in the season (nine, like Cremonese). Juventus, at eight, is the second most prolific team on set football developments, behind only Napoli (nine).

The point about odds — According to the bookmakers, Juventus remains favored for the win: the sign 2 is proposed 1.75 by Netbet, Novibet and Betfair. The eventual success of the hosts is rated 5.50 by 888Sport, 5.23 for Sisal and Snai. While the X remains at 3.60 for 888Sport, Netbet and Novibet.

In seven out of eleven matches, the bianconeri first broke the deadlock: this possibility is offered 1.53 by Betfair, 1.52 according to Sisal and 1.50 for Bet365. Baroni’s team scored just three goals in the second 45 ‘, ten by Allegri’s men. The goal in both halves by Milik and his teammates is worth 3 according to the bookies. Only in three games the Salento did not score, the goal remains a concrete chance: 2.04 the evaluation of Leovegas and 888Sport, 1.95 that of Betfair.

The markers — After the goal against Empoli in the last round, Moise Kean could go on the net for two consecutive matches in Serie A for the second time in his career. Scorer at any time in the match is quoted 2.70. Against the Tuscans Adrien Rabiot made his second double of the season after the one in the Champions League against Maccabi. A goal by the French midfielder at the Via del Mare is rated at 8. See also Gelbison thud in Messina. Nocerina returns from Sardinia with one point - Sport

Probable formations — In Lecce, Gallo returns to his disposal after the disqualification. In front of Oudin favorite on Banda. Among the bianconeri Vlahovic is not at his best and should miss the Via del Mare away match as a precaution. Space for Kean paired with Milik.

Lecce (4-3-3): Falcon; Baschirotto, Umtiti, Pongracic, Gallo; Blin, Hjulmand, Gonzalez; Strefezza, Ceesay, Oudin

Juventus (3-5-2): Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, Rugani; Cuadrado, Mckennie, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Owned, Kean.